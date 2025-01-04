Romelu Lukaku has continued to be compared to Victor Osimhen following his much-talked-about transfer to Napoli in the summer of 2024

The Belgian attacker, who was brought in as a replacement for the Nigerian, has continued to face criticism for his performances

Napoli coach, Antonio Conte, has provided a blunt response to the talks surrounding the former Chelsea star in his recent press conference

Romelu Lukaku has faced persistent criticism following his move to Napoli, particularly regarding the way his transfer was handled.

The Belgian forward, who has struggled to find a stable home in recent seasons, was brought in to replace Victor Osimhen, who was ostracised by the club after expressing his desire to leave.

With Osimhen eventually securing a move to Galatasaray, Lukaku was expected to fill the void left by the Nigerian striker.

Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Conte during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 29, 2024. Image: Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

It was only natural that comparisons between the two players would be made. However, Lukaku has faced an overwhelming amount of criticism, especially after what has become a noticeable dip in his performance compared to his early days at Napoli.

The 31-year-old missed a penalty against Venezia and has scored just three goals in his last 13 appearances for Napoli, according to Fotmob.

The Belgian forward’s goal tally is even more concerning when compared to Osimhen’s, as the Nigerian forward has been involved in 16 goals across 15 matches for Galatasaray.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Napoli coach, Antonio Conte, responded bluntly when asked about Lukaku ahead of their Serie A match against Fiorentina, defending his player amidst the criticism.

Conte offers blunt response on Lukaku

Speaking to the media, as reported by Napoli Zone, the 55-year-old coach, visibly frustrated with the ongoing questions about Lukaku and his form, responded sharply:

"I didn’t expect to talk about Lukaku at every press conference. Every player contributes, and we’re on 41 points thanks to everyone. We’ve managed absences, whether it’s him, Matteo, Kvara, or Neres. We don’t rely on just one or two players; it’s about the collective effort."

The coach's remarks seem aimed at deflecting the continuous criticism aimed at the Belgian striker.

However, Lukaku must take responsibility for stepping up his performances and meeting the expectations placed on him, particularly with Napoli currently in the hunt for the Scudetto.

Fans slam Lukaku for penalty miss

Legit.ng in another report, detailed how fans have criticised Lukaku after he missed a penalty in the Serie A fixture against Venezia.

The 31-year-old was presented with an opportunity to end his goal drought when Indonesian defender Jay Idzes committed a foul in the 18-yard box. Unfortunately, the former Chelsea forward could only find the gloves of Serbian shot-stopper Filip Stankovic.

Lukaku’s blushes, however, were spared by substitute Giacomo Raspadori, who found the back of the net in the 79th minute from the centre of the box.

The strike by the Italian was enough for Conte’s side to seal a much-needed victory, tying Atalanta at the top of the Serie A table.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng