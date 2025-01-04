Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson linked up with Nigerian music star Zlatan Ibile and got social media talking

The Senegalese forward presented a signed Chelsea jersey to the rapper after the two met recently in London

Jackson also rocked Zlatan’s clothing line ZTTW hoodie as the music star wishes him well for the year 2025

Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson and Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile linked up recently, and the two exchanged special gifts during a meetup that not many fans expected.

Jackson has stepped up his game this season under new manager Enzo Maresca and is on course to break his last season’s tally of 15 league goals if he keeps up his impressive run.

Nicolas Jackson in action for Chelsea during their 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town. Photo by Harriet Lander.

Source: Getty Images

The Premier League has no festive break, but the striker took advantage of an off day to have some fun and show off the other sides of his personality aside from football.

Jackson and Zlatan meet up

As seen in videos circulating on social media, the footballer star and the rapper linked up with the location, possibly in London, as the Premier League star has games this night.

The rapper and clothing line boss presented his ZTTW hoodie to the footballer, who gave him a signed Chelsea jersey, describing it as stars aligning on his Instagram page.

Zlatan wished Jackson well for the new year, with more goals, and asked him to do his famous legwork, “zanku,” as a celebration when he scores for the Blues next.

The linkup sent social media agog with fans picking out different things from their photos.

@pbtips wrote:

“Which kind Handshake my Striker dey do 😏 Na ball we buy you for o”

@femiricchh wrote:

“What Barcelona players can’t do, blues, we're just different 😎💙 I love to see it !”

@draptazzz

“Zlatan is really promoting his Brand in the most unique way ... ZTTW ❤️🙌🏾”

@adedaniel2021 wrote:

“Jackson why!! Babalase na Barca fan na 🙁”

Zlatan dreamt of playing football

The Zanku crooner has always been vocal about his love for football, and during an interview in 2024, he claimed his dream was football and never thought of music.

“I was not a bright student in secondary school. I struggled with Mathematics and Accounting. I was in a Commercial class. I failed my WAEC, and I was supposed to sit at home for a year. All my dream was to play for Barcelona,” he told Echo Room.

“I tried my possible best but the corruption in Nigerian football discouraged me. I was playing for a local club then.”

He got his nickname Zlatan because of his style of play, which is similar to that of former Barcelona and AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan tackles son over Yamal

Legit.ng previously reported that Zlatan was impressed with Lamine Yamal and claimed he would not let his son rest after watching the Barcelona teenage sensation.

The rapper moves similarly to most Nigerians, who are attracted to the fame and money of football and want their wards to make a career in the sport.

