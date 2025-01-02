Videos of singer Seyi Vibez being hurriedly led out at a recent concert are trending on social media

The former Dapper label signee and his team have, however, remained silent as to what happened to the singer

The videos which are circulating on social media have stirred concerns from his fans and followers

Nigerian indigenous singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, is trending online over clips from a recent concert.

Seyi Vibez, who made headlines after parting ways with his record label boss and celebrity chef Hilda Baci's lover, Dapper, to pursue a solo music career, was seen being hurriedly led out of the event venue.

The reports disclosed the singer was also rushed off stage as one of the videos showed his team seemingly leading towards a waiting vehicle.

Seyi Vibez was seen using his hand to cover his face as it was reported that he couldn’t perform for long.

As of the time this report was published, no details as to what made Seyi Vibez leave the event hurriedly are yet to be shared as the singer and his team remain mute.

A look at Seyi Vibez's official Instagram account showed he has deleted all the posts on his timeline and has not posted in a while.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seyi Vibez was among the music stars who performed at the Greater Lagos Count Down on December 31st alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy, who recently faced criticisms after he exited the stage after a fan jumped in on him.

People express concerns for Seyi Vibez

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens voiced their concerns about the singer. They wondered if he was hurriedly led out of the venue due to health reasons; others, however, shared different opinions. Read the comments below:

bobbylekzy9:

"It was just emotional, 25k people after dapper thought they own him NSNV."

jordynking99_:

"I pray he didn’t loose anyone."

elon_musk1son:

"Dapper go suffer do wire invest money for huna head huna go wan reap am Abi?"

hicksonni:

"But

ibile_worldwide01

"U won’t know the feeling of not having a mother when u finally make it. It’s a pain that’s going to be there forever may Allah help us make it easier to live with the pain."

opeyemi_4000:

"This artist are passing through a lot underneath..God stay with them and guide them."

boluwatife__olowe:

"This 2025 we no Dey lose anybody."

emi_oosha_gongon:

"Cana go wine you nah you no go gree for your haters o."

ebu_bayy:

"Make una easy with Colos that thing Dey cause dramatic depression."

Seyi Vibez's UK accent trends

In other reports via Legit.ng Seyi Vibez spoke about his music career and its growth.

In an interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi recalled how he fell in love with music and rose to fame.

However, his unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and the British stirred reactions.

