Galatasaray welcomed back striker Victor Osimhen from the short Christmas break with a lovely birthday cake

The Nigerian forward turned 26 on Sunday, December 29, and received an outpouring of love from his new team

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer and is the club’s leading goalscorer this season

Victor Osimhen is well-loved at Galatasaray as the Turkish club celebrated the Nigerian forward’s birthday with a heartwarming gesture which has since gone viral.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year winner turned 26 on Sunday, December 29th, and returned from a short Christmas holiday in Nigeria to a resounding welcome from his new teammates and coaches.

Victor Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 15 appearances for Galatasaray this season. Photo by Anadolu

According to ESPN, Osimhen has endeared himself to the Galatasaray fanbase despite only being at the Turkish club for just a few months due to his impressive performances.

The Nigerian forward, who signed with Gala right at the end of the transfer window from Napoli after falling out with the Italian club, has scored 12 goals and created five assists in all competitions this season, per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen’s inspiring form has taken the Turkish giants to the top of the Super Lig as they hope to retain their league title while also battle to win the Europa League this season.

How Galatasaray celebrated Osimhen at 26

Osimhen was greeted with a huge surprise on his return to training after a short Christmas holiday as the Turkish club celebrated the forward’s 26th birthday in style with a giant cake.

The classy gesture from the Turkish giants has captured many hearts after their celebration of the Nigerian forward was shared on the club’s social media handles.

The celebration featured a large cake decorated with Galatasaray's iconic red and yellow colours with the words 'Happy Birthday, Victor Osimhen' prominently displayed, accompanied by images of the striker.

Osimhen had spent his Christmas holidays in Nigeria where he did some humanitarian work including giving out gift items to his childhood community in Lagos state.

Galatasaray will hope the gesture will propel the Nigerian forward to continue hitting the goals when Super Lig action resumes on January 4th in their next game against Goztepe.

What does the future hold for Osimhen?

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli after a failed move to a top European club in the summer didn't materialise but the striker has been linked with lots of offers in the January transfer window.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal have been rumoured to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old forward following his impressive loan spell at Galatasaray.

The Turkish club are also interested in keeping Osimhen permanently but the striker’s huge transfer fee has been a stumbling block for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray praised for holding Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Galatasaray and Fenerbahce star Tanju Colak has praised the striker’s impact in Istanbul since he completed the switch in September.

Colak has also praised Galatasaray for holding on to the Nigerian forward beyond January despite numerous top clubs interested in signing him in the winter transfer window.

