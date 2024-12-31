English Premier League Club Officials Hold Talks With Napoli Over Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen remains on the radar of Manchester United as they continue to explore ways to land the striker

The Red Devils are reportedly in talks with Napoli over the potential transfer of the Nigerian international this summer

Osimhen has maintained that he is keen to complete his loan spell at Galatasaray, but United have intensified their pursuit

English Premier League club Manchester United have intensified their pursuit of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

Having struggled in front of goal this season, the Red Devils are making efforts to land the Nigerian international in January.

It was gathered that the club officials are already holding talks with Napoli for the possible transfer of the on-loan Galatasaray striker.

Victor Osimhen remains on Manchester United's radar. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has been impressive since his move to Turkey, netting 12 goals and registering five assists in 14 matches across all competitions.

New manager Ruben Amorim is keen to bolster his squad's attack as they have managed just 21 goals in the Premier League this season.

The tactician is reportedly unimpressed with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund's finishing as he explores the opportunity to welcome a new forward.

Osimhen is currently on a season-long loan with Galatasaray, with a €75m release clause in his Napoli contract.

Football365 reports that United officials have met with their Napoli counterparts to discuss terms.

The report stated that Galatasaray insisted on keeping the forward until the end of his loan deal.

How Man Utd can sign Osimhen

The English club could fund Osimhen's deal with the potential departure of striker Marcus Rashford, who has missed four consecutive matches.

Under the new manager, Rashford has dropped down the pecking order and could be forced to leave in the January Transfer Window.

However, Manchester United would face competition from Arsenal, who are also interested in the Super Eagles striker.

The Gunners are desperate to welcome a new forward following Bukayo Saka’s injury setback that will keep the England winger out for over two months.

Chelsea have also made efforts to sign the striker during the summer, and the Blues are said to be weighing their options as well.

Osimhen speaks on possible transfer

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Victor Osimhen has disclosed that he is happy with his stay at Galatasaray and is not ready to leave. He said via GOAL:

"I will not leave in January, I am at Galatasaray until the end of the season.

"I do not know what Galatasaray and Napoli are talking about afterwards, but if they come to me, we will talk. Galatasaray is a nice club that I like very much. I am very happy at Galatasaray."

Osimhen linked with Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okan Koc, a former Besiktas star, disclosed that Osimhen is the kind of striker needed at Barcelona.

With Robert Lewandowski reaching the twilight of his career, Koc believes Barca should shop for a formidable replacement now.

Osimhen remains on the radar of several top clubs in Europe and was on the verge of a permanent move to Chelsea, but the deal collapsed in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng