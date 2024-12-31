Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for a defender to bolster their current squad of players

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new defender to strengthen their squad, and the Premier League outfit has reportedly turned to a Super Eagles of Nigeria star to bolster its ranks.

Ruben Amorim’s side has struggled to deliver the results many had expected when he was hired to replace Erik ten Hag.

Ruben Amorim looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on December 30, 2024. Image: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Particularly, Manchester United have struggled to keep a clean sheet, with their last coming nine matchdays ago in the clash against Everton, as detailed by FotMob’s data.

Hopes of a turnaround for the Red Devils were further dampened by a lackluster home defeat to Newcastle United. In the wake of this disappointing result, reports have emerged suggesting that Manchester United are considering signing a Nigerian defender to reinforce their backline.

Man United eyes Nigerian defender

According to a report from media outlet Sports Witness, a Manchester United representative was present at the Estádio do Dragão on Saturday to watch Porto's commanding 4-0 victory over Boavista in Liga Portugal.

The report details that the Red Devils' scout was specifically monitoring Nigerian defender, Bruno Onyemaechi, during the match.

This development comes amid reports that coach Amorim has requested the Premier League club's board to secure a new left-back, citing Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as not fitting his preferred playing style.

Amorim’s tactical setup relies on a formation with three central defenders and two wingbacks, making Onyemaechi a suitable candidate.

The Nigerian has demonstrated his adaptability as a wingback at Boavista and for the Super Eagles.

This season, Onyemaechi has showcased his versatility by excelling in multiple roles, including central defender, wingback, left-back, and even left winger.

While the former Feirense star is contracted to Boavista until June 2026, his future is the subject of significant speculation, with clubs from the United States, Turkey, Italy, Brazil, and Mexico closely monitoring him.

Whether Manchester United will finalise a move for the Nigerian defender—who recently hinted at a desire to play in the Premier League—during the winter transfer window or the summer remains uncertain.

Man City eyes Ola Aina

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Manchester City are considering a swoop for Ola Aina.

The Nottingham Forest defender has become a mainstay in coach Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The 28-year-old, who graduated from Chelsea’s youth academy, has continued to attract interest from several Premier League clubs.

Aina is tipped to be a replacement for the out-of-form Kyle Walker, who is expected to leave Manchester City following the expiration of his current contract.

Aina joins the growing list of Nigerian players who continue to be linked with transfers to various Premier League clubs.

