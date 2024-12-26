Ademola Lookman's rise to stardom, particularly with his club side Atalanta, has been nothing short of remarkable

The Nigerian attacker, who joined the Bergamo club from RB Leipzig, has developed into arguably the club's most lethal attacker

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has named one key reason behind the recent success of the 27-year-old attacker

Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has shared his thoughts on Ademola Lookman's remarkable surge in form, days after the Nigerian forward clinched the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year award.

The Nigerian forward, who has seen his career take an upward trajectory since his switch to the Bergamo outfit in 2022, has continued to delight many with his string of impressive performances.

Ademola Lookman during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Empoli at Gewiss Stadium on December 22, 2024. Image: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who led Atalanta to its first major title in about 70 years with a hat-trick in the final of the UEFA Europa League, has shown no signs of slowing down and is currently on course to eclipse the most productive goalscoring season of his career, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

Reflecting on the immense development Lookman has experienced since his move to Atalanta, coach Gasperini attributed the forward's brilliance to the level of consistency he has maintained following his switch from RB Leipzig.

The veteran tactician also dubbed Lookman one of the finest forwards in Europe.

Atalanta coach speaks on Lookman's form

In an interview as reported by Calciomercato, Gasperini lavished praise on Lookman, describing him as one of the finest players in both Europe and the world.

The Atalanta coach highlighted the Nigerian forward’s remarkable growth and adaptation to the club’s playing style, emphasising how his consistency has greatly improved since joining.

"He's a top player," Gasperini remarked.

"In terms of character, there might be players who are more consistent and solid, but that’s normal. Even his role naturally allows for fluctuations.

"He always needs to be in top physical condition, but he has developed into an extraordinary player, truly among the best in Europe and the world. His improved consistency has turned him into a true Atalanta player."

Lookman’s newfound consistency has not only brought him personal accolades but also contributed significantly to Atalanta's collective success.

The Bergamo outfit will be counting on their Nigerian star to deliver once again in their upcoming clash against Lazio.

However, Atalanta also faces the growing challenge of fending off transfer interest in Lookman, with recent reports linking Arsenal to a potential move for the forward.

Lookman wins CAF POTY

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Lookman edged out Achraf Hakimi, among others, to win the CAF Player of the Year award.

The 27-year-old became the sixth Nigerian forward to win the award, following Victor Osimhen’s triumph in 2023.

