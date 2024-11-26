The Super Eagles of Nigeria appear set to be appointed a new manager ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures

Swirling reports of the Nigeria Football Federation looking to arrange the technical set-up of the Super Eagles have surfaced

Amid these reports, a former Manchester United coach has declared his interest in coaching the Super Eagles team

The Super Eagles' coaching situation has gradually returned to the spotlight following their successful qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Since the departure of Finidi George in early June, the Nigerian team has been without a permanent head coach and has relied on interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, to oversee their affairs.

Former Manchester United coach, Jonathan Hill, recently declared interest in coaching Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

With the AFCON qualification series now concluded and the next stages of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers approaching, new reports from OwnGoalNigeria suggest that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is planning to restructure the team's technical setup before appointing the next permanent head coach.

The report details that the NFF intends to include Eguavoen in the new coach's technical staff and is open to incorporating some of his suggestions to ensure a seamless transition during his tenure.

Amid these developments, former Manchester United coach, Jonathan Hill, has expressed his interest in taking on the role of coaching the Super Eagles.

Former Man United coach hints at coaching Super Eagles

The former Fulham and Manchester United coach has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Nigeria national team job, particularly as growing reports suggest that Eguavoen is set to step down from his interim coaching role.

"This is a role I truly fancy because of its demanding nature and the likelihood it brings to push one to do their best," Jon said with a light-hearted tone during an interview with SportsBoom.

"It's a great, untapped talent pool. I enjoy the cultural and sporting experiences, and I know I do well with them," he continued. "And the profile it offers, you know. It's a highly contested role, but with my strong resume, you might wonder why I'm not working at present. It's a mystery," he added with a smile.

When asked if he could lead the Super Eagles to World Cup qualification after the technical adviser and coaching team secured a spot in the AFCON 2025, he responded:

"I think you have to applaud the work that's already being done by Augustine and his crew. Qualification for the World Cup is definitely something that can be achieved as well."

The words of the 54-year-old add an intriguing layer to the coaching situation of the Nigerian team, especially as, in recent times, no new candidates have been linked with the vacant role since the Bruno Labbadia saga.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will consider appointing the experienced tactician for the Super Eagles job.

