Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi enjoyed a trophy-laden career that spanned about 20 years

The former captain of the Nigerian team also experienced national team triumph with the Super Eagles

The former defensive midfielder has shared what he considers to be the best moment of his illustrious playing career

Former Super Eagles midfielder John Mikel Obi enjoyed a football career that many can only dream of.

The 37-year-old, who spent over a decade wearing the colours of Premier League giants Chelsea, amassed an impressive collection of titles.

However, Mikel recently revealed what he considers the standout moment of his illustrious career.

John Obi Mikel during an International Friendly between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2018. Image: Marc Atkins.

Mikel's career, which spanned about 21 years, also saw him clinch the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with the Super Eagles.

Reflecting on his remarkable achievements, he highlighted a particularly special moment that, for him, stands above the rest.

Mikel names the best moment of his career

Speaking in an interview, as reported by Score Nigeria, the former midfielder stated:

“I will always say that one of my biggest achievements as a player was winning the AFCON for Nigeria because it’s always difficult to win with the national team,” said Mikel.

“Look at the likes of Didier Drogba, one of the greatest football players to have played the game, but he didn’t manage to win the trophy with the national team.

The same goes for George Weah. When you see players like these and others, it highlights just how tough it is.

“Our football is challenging—tough, physical, and difficult. Winning the 2013 AFCON was my best career moment.”

Mikel also achieved several other milestones while representing Nigeria, including winning silver and bronze medals at the Olympics in 2008 and 2016, respectively.

However, for Mikel, nothing seems to surpass the pride and joy of lifting the AFCON trophy in South Africa.

Now 37 and having ventured into punditry, Mikel accumulated over 400 career appearances, according to data provided by Sofascore.

The former midfielder also hinted at coaching the national team and recently shared his thoughts on the vacant coaching position of the Super Eagles.

Mikel recommends striker for Chelsea

Legit.ng in another report detailed Mikel recommended a striker for Chelsea after they missed out on signing Victor Osimhen.

The retired midfielder tipped the London outfit to consider signing Sporting CP star, Viktor Gyökeres.

