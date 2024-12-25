Arsenal were recently dealt a huge blow with the injury to marquee attacker Bukayo Saka, who limped off against Crystal Palace

The 23-year-old was spotted with crutches, with coach Mikel Arteta detailing that he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

A fresh report states that the Premier League club has shifted its focus to signing a Nigerian forward as a replacement for Saka

It has been a period of relentless tinkering and tough decisions for Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy, particularly following Bukayo Saka's unfortunate injury setback.

The England forward, who has emerged as one of the club's most prolific attackers in recent years, was forced off in the first half of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Saka appeared to suffer a hamstring tear while attempting to deliver a cross against Oliver Glasner's side.

In the aftermath, Arteta confirmed that the winger faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With Arsenal already fielding one of the thinnest squads in the Premier League, expectations are high for the Gunners to secure a suitable replacement in the upcoming winter transfer window.

A recent report suggests that Arsenal are exploring a move for Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman as they seek to bolster their attacking options.

Arsenal eyes move for Lookman

According to a recently surfacing report from Arsenal Core, the Gunners are looking at options to try and sign Lookman from Atalanta in the January transfer window.

Lookman, who was recently named CAF Men's Player of the Year, is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of €80 million.

The 27-year-old has been on an impeccable run of form for Atalanta this season, racking up 12 goals and five assists in 20 appearances so far according to data courtesy of FotMob.

However, while a transfer for Lookman would appear to be the ideal fit to bolster the already thin Arsenal attack, it has to be stated that getting a deal done over the winter window would prove a mammoth feat, as Atalanta have already rejected several inquiries from a few other Premier League clubs.

Lookman, for his part, appears very much at home at the Bergamo club and currently has his sights set on leading them to their first-ever Italian Serie A title.

Swirling reports, however, suggest that if Arsenal fail to land Lookman this winter, the Premier League outfit could consider a deal for AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze.

Lookman sends touching message to fans

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Lookman sent a touching message to Atalanta fans after his CAF POTY award presentation.

The marquee striker took to social media to acknowledge the fans of the Bergamo club after leading them to a crucial victory.

