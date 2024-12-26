Ademola Lookman has witnessed a surge in transfer interest, particularly following his impressive form

The marquee Nigerian forward remains linked with several clubs in Italy and the English Premier League

A Premier League icon has urged Arsenal to go all out to sign the Atalanta attacker during the January window

Ademola Lookman could well be on the move in the winter window, with transfer interest growing in him as time passes.

The 27-year-old, who was recently crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year, has continued to be linked with a transfer away from Atalanta, and these links have shown no signs of fading.

Lookman, who is reported to command a transfer fee in the region of €75 million, has continued to catch the eyes of several individuals.

Only recently, Premier League icon Ian Wright urged Arsenal to ensure they secure a deal for the Nigerian in the winter window.

Premier League icon urges Arsenal to sign Lookman

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House podcast, the former England forward highlighted the need for his former side to sign the Atalanta star.

Wright, who was full of praise for Lookman, emphasised that he remains one of the few players who would effortlessly fit into the Arsenal team.

"You look at them... the way we play and what we need, both of them would be perfect. They would be brilliant," Wright said, referring to Lookman and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

Wright also congratulated Lookman on his CAF award triumph, stating,

“African Player of the Year, congratulations! He looked amazing. I saw a little documentary on him, and it was so uplifting—his journey. So, congratulations to him.”

The words of the former Arsenal forward come off the back of reports suggesting the North London club is looking to explore a deal for Lookman in the January window.

The Atalanta forward, for his part, has shown no sign of slowing down, with 12 goals and five assists in 20 appearances so far, according to data from Fotmob.

Whether a deal for Lookman will be concluded in January remains to be seen, but it must be noted that the likelihood of Arsenal clinching a deal for the Atalanta star in January is slim.

Atalanta coach praises Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed how coach Gian Piero Gasperini was full of praise for Lookman.

The Italian tactician spoke about how much the Nigerian attacker has improved since his transfer to the Bergamo club.

The Atalanta coach also praised Lookman’s consistency following his CAF POTY win.

