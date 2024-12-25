Victor Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray and has proved why he is one of the most sought-after stars in Europe

Osimhen maintains his status as the most valuable player in the Turkish Super League after the latest update

The Nigerian’s future remains unresolved, and he could be on the move again in the January transfer window

Victor Osimhen has maintained his status as the player with the highest transfer market value in the Turkish Super League after the latest update was released.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan to escape Napoli's exile after the Italian Serie A club froze him out of the squad after failing to secure permanent moves.

Victor Osimhen points to the fans after scoring for Galatasaray against Kayserispor. Photo by Muhazim Zahid Tuzun.

He has proved himself in Turkey such that Galatasaray have decided to sign him permanently even though the finances involved are out of the champions’ reach.

Osimhen leads Super Lig stars

According to the latest update released by Transfermarkt, Osimhen retains his top spot as the most valuable player in the Turkish Super League with a fee of €75 million despite being on loan.

Players in the top two clubs, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, dominate the top five. The Nigerian forward’s value is three times that of the next player, Gabriel Sara.

Sara is valued at €23 million after joining the Turkish champions for €18mil in the summer. According to Turkiye Today, he is Galatasaray’s record signing.

Fenerbahce and Moroccan footballers Yousef En-Nesyri and Sofyan Amrabat are valued at €22mil, while Osimhen's teammate Baris Alper Yilmaz is fifth with a market value of €20mil.

The Super Eagles star's value dipped from the highest-ever value of €100 million after failing to secure a top move away from Napoli, who initially demanded €130mil.

Lookman's market value soars

Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman's market value rose days after he was announced the 2024 CAF Men's Footballer of the Year at the ceremony in Morocco.

Lookman's market value increased by €15 million to €55mil, the highest level he has attained in his career, but he remains behind Osimhen as the most valuable Nigerian star.

