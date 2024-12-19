Ademola Lookman is the reigning African Footballer of the Year after winning the award in Morocco on Monday night

Lookman won the award off a brilliant season for Atalanta and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reaching a final for both teams

The England-born attacker has hit a new career milestone days after winning Africa's biggest individual prize

Ademola Lookman is already seeing the effects of winning the 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award after hitting a career-all-time high days after the event.

Lookman has been outstanding for Atalanta and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reaching a final with both teams, winning with his club and losing with the national team.

Ademola Lookman takes on two Real Madrid players during a UEFA Champions League match. Photo by GSI/Icon Sports.

The highlight of his year was his hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against the Invincible German champions Bayer Leverkusen, handing them their only loss of the season.

Lookman's market value soars

Two days after picking up the gold in Marrakech, Transfermarkt confirmed that Lookman's market value has risen from €40 million to a new career high of €55 million.

The new value was documented in the latest update released for Serie A players, and it moved Lookman into the top 10 among players in the Italian league.

He is now the Super Eagles’ second most valuable player behind Galatasaray loan forward Victor Osimhen, who has a market value of €75 million.

The former Premier League star moves into third place in Africa behind Osimhen and Achraf Hakimi but is tied with Mohamed Salah and Nicolas Jackson.

Transfermarkt Area Manager Italy Jatin Dietl praised Lookman, highlighting the key attributes to his ascension.

“Lookman crowned his outstanding 2024 with the African Ballon d'Or on Monday, and rightly so, the 27-year-old has been in top form for months and is the protagonist of Atalanta's current lead in the table and has also led his club to its first international title in history with the three goals against Leverkusen,” he said.

“Lookmans impresses above all with his goal-scoring instinct, his dribbling, his power and his ability to always be on top form in important games.”

According to Le10 Sport, La Dea will demand more than his market value to sell him and have placed an asking price of €70 million amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Lookman praises Atalanta's influence

Legit.ng reported that Lookman praised Atalanta's influence in helping him with the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award at the ceremony in Morocco on Monday night.

The Charlton academy graduate acknowledged that the Bergamo-based club gave him the right atmosphere to thrive since arriving at the club in the summer of 2022.

