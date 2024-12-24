The year 2024 was a hugely successful year for several Nigerian football players in both the men’s and women’s categories

Aside from reaching the 2023 AFCON finals for the men and the women breaking their Olympics jinx, several players clinched individual honours

We shine the spotlight on a list of Nigerian players who clinched awards throughout the 2024 calendar year

The 2024 calendar year proved to be remarkable for Nigeria’s men’s and women’s national football teams, as well as for individual players who achieved personal milestones.

While the men’s team will regard their biggest achievement of the year as reaching the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, the women’s team will look back on securing qualification for their first-ever Olympic Games since 2008 as their crowning moment.

While collective success remained the ultimate goal, several individuals had their efforts rewarded with extraordinary personal accolades.

Leading the pack was Ademola Lookman, who captured the prestigious Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year award.

As we reflect on the unforgettable year, we shine a spotlight on Nigerian players who claimed individual honours throughout 2024, celebrating their exceptional contributions to the game.

Nigerian players that clinched awards in 2024

Ademola Lookman

The Atalanta superstar clinched what many would loosely dub as the most glamorous footballing awards an African player can win - the CAF POTY prize.

The 27-year-old triumphed over tough competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, Ivory Coast’s Samuel Adingra, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams to claim the coveted honour.

Lookman further cemented his status as a standout player by leading Atalanta to UEFA Europa League glory, delivering a stunning hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

The Paris FC goalkeeper was another standout Nigerian player who clinched a prestigious award in 2024. After playing a pivotal role in qualifying Nigeria for their first Olympic Games since 2008, Nnadozie carried her exceptional form into her club performances.

Her heroics with Paris FC were instrumental in the team securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

The 24-year-old’s outstanding performances earned her the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, which she received at the lavish gala held on December 16 in Morocco.

William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong added another feather to his cap in 2024 by claiming an individual accolade.

The former PAOK defender, who helped his club win the Greek Super League title, was named Player of the Tournament at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Troost-Ekong delivered standout performances throughout the competition, scoring three goals and anchoring Nigeria’s defence to five clean sheets. His contributions were pivotal as the Super Eagles finished as runners-up in the tournament.

Victor Boniface

The Bayer Leverkusen forward was another Nigerian star who secured an individual accolade during the 2024 calendar year.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a remarkable season, playing a key role in Leverkusen's historic double triumph, which included winning the DFB-Pokal and the Bundesliga. His impressive performances earned him the prestigious Rookie of the Year award.

Boniface came close to claiming the Bundesliga Player of the Season honour, but an unfortunate injury that sidelined him from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ultimately dashed those hopes.

