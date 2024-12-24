Ademola Lookman was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football Men's Player of the Year

The Nigerian forward, who edged out stiff competition from several other nominees, recently presented the award to fans of Atalanta

Lookman has reacted with a three-word statement following the outpouring of love shown to him by fans of the Bergamo club

Ademola Lookman continues to revel in the joy of being named the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year.

The 27-year-old forward capped off a remarkable 2024 season by securing the prestigious award, triumphing over four other strong contenders.

Lookman, who now joins the elite ranks of Nigerian footballers to win the accolade, has embraced the widespread celebrations surrounding his achievement.

Ademola Lookman shows the 2024 African Player of the Year trophy to the fans prior to the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Empoli. Image: MB Media.

In a heartfelt gesture, the Atalanta star recently presented the golden ball trophy to the club's loyal supporters ahead of their match against Empoli. The fans responded with thunderous applause and cheers, celebrating their talismanic forward’s success.

Following the presentation, Lookman expressed his gratitude with a simple yet powerful three-word statement, acknowledging the unwavering support of the Bergamo faithful throughout his journey.

Lookman issues three-word statement to Atalanta fans

Taking to social media, the Nigerian forward shared a photo of himself alongside Atalanta club president, Antonio Percassi, accompanied by a heartfelt three-word caption:

“Heartfelt reception Bergamo.”

Lookman’s expression of gratitude has sparked a wave of reactions from fans, many highlighting the immense impact he has had on the Italian Serie A outfit.

Atalanta currently sit atop the league standings, and Lookman has hinted at the possibility of the team achieving their historic first-ever Serie A title.

Lookman hints at Atalanta's ambition

Taking to social media following his team’s hard-fought victory against Empoli, the 27-year-old forward hinted at Atalanta’s lofty ambitions. Sharing a photo alongside his teammates, he captioned:

"Hungrier than ever 😤😤 Big win 💙🖤"

Lookman and his Atalanta side, who have been in scintillating form since the start of the season, will now turn their attention to a crucial clash against Marco Baroni's Lazio.

The upcoming fixture promises to be a tough test, particularly as Lazio recently delivered a resounding victory over title rivals Napoli, sparking discussions of a potential crisis at the Neapolitan club.

Premier League clubs interested in Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed that two Premier League clubs are interested in signing Lookman.

The Atalanta star was also previously linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer.

Lookman has an asking price in the region of €75 million.

