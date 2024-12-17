The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football Awards took centre stage on December 16th at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman clinched the Men’s Player of the Year prize amid several other awards up for grabs

Ivory Coast forward Karim Konaté has taken to social media to criticise the award ceremony after losing out on the Men’s Young Player of the Year award

The recently held 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) award ceremony continues to stir mixed reactions from several football fans and stakeholders.

While many have expressed their delight with the overall organisation of the gala and the winners in respective categories, others have wasted little time airing their discontent.

Simon Adingra and Karim Konate with post-game celebration during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations final at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on February 11, 2024. Image: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Several Moroccan media outlets have continued to call out CAF for its decision to award Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman the Men’s Player of the Year award over Hakimi Achraf, while a few have also stressed that the Atalanta forward remains the sole deserving winner of the prize.

However, it appears the disgruntlement and discontent extend far beyond just the Men’s Player of the Year prize, as an Ivory Coast forward has recently taken to social media to call out CAF and label the award a disgrace.

Ivory Coast forward blasts CAF after POTY award

Ivory Coast forward, Karim Konate, took to social media to share a story involving his fellow countryman, Didier Drogba, who expressed his frustration with the words "It's a [expletive] disgrace" following the awards.

Konate’s post was directed at CAF, after the continent's footballing body chose Senegal's Lamine Camara as the Young Player of the Year, ahead of Konate and his teammate Oumar Diakite.

Camara, who also won the award in 2023, played a significant role in Senegal’s disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In contrast, Konate was part of the victorious Ivory Coast team that won the AFCON on home soil. However, the forward contributed just one assist in his three appearances at the tournament, according to Fotmob data.

Moroccan journalist slams CAF

Legit.ng in another report detailed Moroccan journalist, Tawfiq Al-Sanhaji, slamming CAF for snubbing Hakimi for the Men’s POTY prize.

The football expert highlighted a flurry of achievements the Paris Saint-Germain star achieved throughout the year, stating that it was enough to ensure he secured the POTY award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng