Victor Osimhen has made an instant impact at Galatasaray becoming the club’s top goalscorer this season despite only joining the Turkish giants on loan from Napoli in September.

The 25-year-old forward was again named ‘Man of the Match’ after netting two goals as Okan Buruk’s men earned an emphatic 5-1 victory against Kayserispor on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen has scored nine goals in the Turkish Super Lig this season. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored a total of 12 goals and created five assists in just 15 games played so far for Galatasaray, despite missing a chunk of games through injury setbacks.

The Nigerian forward’s nine goals in the league ranks him among the top goalscorers in Turkey, just one goal shy of leaders Krzysztof Piatek and Simon Banza who have netted 10 times this season.

Osimhen’s impact at Galatasaray has been hailed by both supporters and journalists alike as he continues to lead the team’s pursuit of the Super Lig and Europa League title charge this season.

Secret behind Osimhen’s success at Galatasaray

Turkish footballer expert, Tümer Metin, has shared the key reason why Osimhen has succeeded this season at Galatasaray despite only being a new member of the squad.

Metin, who was speaking post-match after Galatasaray defeated Kayserispor on Sunday, disclosed that the Nigerian forward’s ability not to give up sets him apart from the rest of the team.

"Osimhen always wants it. He doesn't stop. He doesn't give up even for a minute."

Galatasaray are determined to sign Osimhen permanently when his loan deal expires at the end of the season but the Turkish giants will face stiff competition from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray coach

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has been outspoken about his future and has sent words to Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk about his current situation.

Buruk was instrumental in securing Osimhen’s arrival at the Turkish club after the Nigerian forward was frozen out of the first-team squad at Napoli.

Osimhen has repaid that trust by scoring multiple goals to keep Galatasaray’s push for the Super Lig and Europea League this season.

