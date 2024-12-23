Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form for Galatasaray with two goals in the 5-1 away win over Kayserispor

Osimhen took his goal contribution tally to 17 in all competitions since joining the club on a season-long loan

The striker has shared the secrets to his success with the Turkish club after another big performance vs Kayserispor

Victor Osimhen is enjoying a brilliant time at Galatasaray after joining on a season-long loan, and he has revealed the secrets of his form with the Turkish champions.

Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms after the club botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli, and he couldn't agree on personal terms with Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Kayserispor. Photo by Muhazim Zahid Tuzun.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray presented him with an escape on a season-long loan after the European window closed, and he accepted it despite rejecting a loan move from Chelsea earlier.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 17 goal contributions in his 15 games for the champions and could have had more if he had not missed five matches due to injuries.

Osimhen's success secret at Galatasaray

Osimhen scored twice in the 5-1 away win over Kayserispor to help the team continue their unbeaten run, after which he spoke to the club's official website about what's helping him perform well in Istanbul.

“It was very important to come to this team and be a part of this big club and adapt quickly. All my teammates and staff played a very important role in this,” Osimhen stated.

"They made me feel at home from the very first moment. I adapted very easily.

“I learned how Barış, Yunus and other players play. I had already played with Dries before. I was very happy to be able to get in between them and help them the way I wanted.”

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has been working to secure Osimhen's future permanently but face competition from other top European clubs.

A break clause in the contract could see him leave the club in January, but the 2023 African Footballer of the Year has committed to the Lions until the end of the season.

Osimhen sends message to Okan Buruk

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to Okan Buruk amidst uncertainty over his future at the RAMS Park as the January transfer window approaches.

Buruk was influential in convincing the former LOSC Lille star to sign for the Turkish champions on loan and has been trying to get him to commit permanently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng