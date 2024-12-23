Victor Osimhen has made his mark at Galatasaray since joining the club on a season-long loan from Napoli

Osimhen continues to attract interest from top European clubs, which want to sign him in January

The Nigerian striker has reportedly sent a message to head coach Okan Buruk amid the transfer interest

Victor Osimhen has reportedly sent a message to Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk amid uncertainty surrounding his future ahead of the January transfer window.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan to escape from Napoli’s exile after he was frozen out of the team after failing to secure a permanent move away.

Victor Osimhen applauds the away fans after Galatasaray's 5-1 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Muhazim Zahid Tuzun.

Source: Getty Images

He has impressed at Gala with 12 goals and five assists in 15 games across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League, prompting Galatasaray to want to sign him permanently.

Osimhen sends message to Okan Buruk

Okan Buruk was instrumental in Galatasaray securing Osimhen on loan and has deployed him effectively, helping him to get in great positions to score goals.

Turkish journalist Adnan Aybaba has disclosed his conversation with Osimhen and what the Nigerian told Buruk as discussions around his future continue over this future.

“I spoke to Victor Osimhen himself. I chatted through his translator. I said, 'Will you come to Beşiktaş?' He said, 'I won't.' He loves Galatasaray very much,” Aybaba told Telegol. "Okan Buruk went to Italy with Galatasaray executives at the beginning of the season to buy Osimhen.

"Now he is trying to convince him to stay at Galatasaray. He said to Osimhen, 'Stay here, let's be a family. After Mauro Icardi gets better, you will play with him, you will achieve great success.’”

"Osimhen responded by saying, 'I came here on loan, but there is a great friendship. It feels like I have been in Istanbul for 10 years.',” he added.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to trigger his release clause in January, even though he has no desire to leave Galatasaray.

Enrique addresses Osimhen's rumours

Legit.ng reported that Luis Enrique addressed Osimhen rumours after reports emerged that he froze Randal Kolo Muani out of the squad to accommodate the Nigerian.

Enrique claimed he can only speak about his players and not about players in other clubs. The French striker will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng