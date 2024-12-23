Victor Osimhen has disclosed his target for 2025 after ending this year on a high for Galatasaray

The Nigerian forward bagged a brace as Galatasaray secured an emphatic 5-1 victory against Kayserispor

Osimhen has been in prolific form, contributing to 17 goals in 15 games since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli

Victor Osimhen is ending 2024 on a high and the Nigerian forward has set a bigger target for 2025 as he prepares for the new year with Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old forward has become a fan favourite at the RAMS Park stadium following his sensational performances for the Turkish giants despite only arriving at the club on loan from Napoli in September.

Victor Osimhen has scored 12 goals in all competitions since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September. Photo by Anadolu

Osimhen was impressive again for Okan Buruk’s men as he scored twice to help Galatasaray secure a historic 5-1 away win against Kayserispor on Sunday to further boost his goal records.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 12 goals and contributed five assists in just 15 matches in all competitions for the Turkish giants this season.

Galatasaray has remained unbeaten in the Turkish Super Lig after 16 matches, eight points clear at the top thanks to Osimhen’s goal contributions as they push to retain their title.

Osimhen makes 2025 promise to Galatasaray fans

Meanwhile, Osimhen has promised to make Galatasaray fans happier in the new year as the club looks forward to winning multiple titles at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Nigerian forward, who spoke immediately after scoring a brace in the 5-1 victory against Kayserispor, thanked the fans for their support while revealing his plans for them in the coming year.

Osimhen has risen to become a key member of the Galatasaray squad and the club has promised to try their very best to secure his services permanently from Napoli when his loan deal expires next summer.

Osimhen reacts after incredible brace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen scored two sensational goals for Galatasaray and sent a message to his coach Okan Buruk after the 5-1 demolition of Kayserispor.

Buruk entered the history books as the first man to secure 75 wins for Galatasaray in his first 90 matches as a manager for the Turkish giants after the impressive victory on Sunday.

The Galatasaray manager has played a key role in Osimhen’s resurgence since joining the club and the forward took time to praise his impact on him and the rest of the team after another weekend victory.

