Ademola Lookman was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football Men’s Player of the Year

The Nigerian forward edged out competition from Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, and other nominees to clinch the prize

A former Moroccan footballer has highlighted the real reason why Hakimi lost the CAF POTY prize to Lookman

The 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year award, presented to Ademola Lookman, has sparked widespread debate across the continent, particularly among Moroccan fans.

Supporters and various stakeholders of the Moroccan national team have voiced their dissatisfaction with CAF’s decision to award Lookman the prestigious honour over Achraf Hakimi.

The discontent was reportedly palpable even at the Palais des Congrès, the venue of the event, where audible boos were heard when Lookman’s name was announced as the winner.

In the aftermath of the ceremony, as reactions continue to pour in, former Moroccan star, Badou Zaki, who won the African Golden Ball in 1986, shared his perspective on why Hakimi lost the CAF POTY award to Lookman.

Why Hakimi lost POTY to Lookman

In an interview with Moroccan Radio Mars, the former footballer expressed his wish that Hakimi had won the award.

The former football star explained, however, that the numbers ultimately worked against Hakimi, particularly in terms of collective titles and individual statistics.

"I wish Hakimi had won the Golden Ball," Zaki said. "He is a great player, the best right-back in the world, and still has much to offer in the future."

He continued,

"The numbers betrayed Hakimi when compared to the Atalanta striker, especially in terms of team titles. Achraf will definitely be a candidate for the award in the future, God willing.

As for Fouzi Lekjaa [The Morocco FA president], he has no involvement in influencing these matters, despite his influence in the continent, which speaks to his integrity and the deservingness of any Moroccan to win continental awards."

Zaki also revealed that he faced difficulties while voting.

"I encountered several issues during the voting process. Despite the involvement of the university and the Confederation of African Football, I believe someone voted on my behalf, and I was unable to cast my own vote for the CAF awards."

Hakimi was widely considered the favourite to win the POTY award, with several reports, including from Foot Mercato, suggesting the Paris Saint-Germain star was tipped to claim the prize.

Lookman speaks after CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman spoke in his dialect after winning the CAF POTY prize.

The Atalanta forward showcased his eloquence in Yoruba before switching to English to address the seated audience.

