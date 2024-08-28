The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Bruno Labbadia as the coach for the Super Eagles

The 58-year-old will be looking to bolster the Nigerian squad with a flurry of new additions in key areas

Beşiktaş' new signing, Felix Udokhai, is one with a chance of donning the green and white under the new manager

The 58-year-old, who brings a wealth of experience from various tiers of German football, is tasked with the immediate responsibility of leading the Super Eagles to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas.

Bruno Labbadia during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern München at Mercedes-Benz Arena on March 04, 2023 in Stuttgart. Image: Christian Kaspar.

Source: Getty Images

While the current Super Eagles squad boasts significant quality, it’s anticipated that Coach Labbadia will seek to strengthen his roster to ensure a successful tenure with the Nigerian team.

Several Nigeria-eligible players are on the brink of receiving a national team call-up, and their aspirations could be realised with Labbadia’s recent appointment as manager.

With this in mind, we highlight a list of players who could make their debut under Coach Labbadia.

Nigeria-eligible players set to feature under Labbadia

Felix Udoukhai

The 26-year-old defender could be well-positioned to don the green and white of Nigeria following Coach Labbadia's appointment.

The versatile defender, who recently completed a transfer from Bundesliga club Augsburg to Turkish powerhouse Beşiktaş, has yet to be capped by the Germany national team, despite receiving a call-up in November 2020.

The left-footed centre-back, with ancestral roots in Nigeria, is expected to join the Super Eagles, especially considering his previous experience under Coach Labbadia during their time together at VfL Wolfsburg.

According to data from Fotmob, Udokhai scored more goals than 71% of centre-backs in the Bundesliga during the 2023/24 season.

Felix Agu

The Werder Bremen star is another player anticipated to represent Nigeria under the new manager.

The 24-year-old has represented the German national team at youth levels but has yet to earn a call-up to the senior squad.

Agu, who occasionally provides cover as a left full-back, has frequently demonstrated his ability to excel on both flanks in attack.

The versatile attacker began the Bundesliga campaign with a goal in the fixture against Augsburg.

Justin Njinmah

The 23-year-old striker is another player who could represent Nigeria under Coach Labbadia.

The former Borussia Dortmund star appears to have found a home at Weserstadion in Bremen.

The young forward, who also has Nigerian roots, opened his Bundesliga account with a goal against Augsburg.

Njinmah can also be utilised as an attacking midfielder. His ability to hold up play and create chances for marauding wingers often helps generate scoring opportunities for his team.

The 23-year-old, who boasts a market value of €9 million according to data courtesy of Transfermarkt, is yet to be capped by the German national team at any level.

