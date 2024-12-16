Galatasaray have been without Victor Osimhen after he picked up an injury in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Sivasspor

The marquee Nigerian forward has been sidelined with an injury reported to be a strain to his thigh muscles

The Napoli loanee has recently provided an update on his fitness ahead of the crunch league fixture against Trabzonspor

Victor Osimhen has provided a crucial update on his injury ahead of the Turkish Super Lig fixture against Trabzonspor.

The Nigerian forward, who etched his name into history for Galatasaray, had to be substituted in the victory against Sivasspor.

In the aftermath of Osimhen's substitution, it was confirmed that the striker had suffered a strain to his thigh muscles.

The injury to the forward has so far seen him miss the UEFA Europa League fixture against Malmö—a fixture in which coach Okan Buruk lamented the absence of the Nigerian striker.

However, the Turkish tactician appears to have received a boost ahead of the clash against Trabzonspor with the Nigerian forward's recent statement.

Osimhen provides an update on his injury

In an interview with Turkish journalist, Mehmet Batuhan Agir, the Napoli loanee confirmed that he is fit for the upcoming fixture.

“I think I'm okay, but I don't know. We are ready to give everything to win this season. The Trabzonspor match will be a difficult one,” he said.

Osimhen, who has contributed 14 goal involvements in 13 appearances for Galatasaray, according to Fotmob data, has been a key player for the Istanbul club.

The marquee Nigerian striker, whose future remains uncertain, will be eager to maintain his excellent form if he features against the tough Trabzonspor side.

This marks the second injury Osimhen has faced since his loan move to Galatasaray, with his first being a hamstring injury sustained in the match against Kasimpasa.

Osimhen breaks record with Galatasaray

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen etched his name into history with his goal against Sivasspor.

The Nigerian forward became the first player to record over eight goal involvements in his first nine appearances for the Istanbul outfit.

This feat comes on the back of the marquee striker powering the Yellow and Reds to a historic start to the current campaign.

