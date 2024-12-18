The Super Eagles of Nigeria continue to be a huge allure to several players plying their football trade across the globe

Several players of Nigerian descent have continued to hint at representing the Super Eagles over the England national team

A former Premier League defender has recently hinted at donning the green and white of the Super Eagles, according to a new report

It’s been a dream season for Femi Seriki, who seems to be enjoying a new lease of life with Sheffield United.

The versatile defender, who came through the youth ranks of the Blades, has firmly established himself in the first team of the Championship leaders.

Seriki’s impressive form has quietly sparked conversations about his international future.

Femi Seriki during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Sheffield United FC at The Hawthorns on December 8, 2024. Image: Andrew Kearns.

This discussion has gained traction, particularly given his eligibility to represent both the Nigerian national team and the England senior side.

Amid this growing topic of interest, a representative of the dynamic defender has clarified his international allegiance.

Seriki to represent the Super Eagles?

In a report captured by OwnGoalNigeria, the representative of the versatile defender emphasised that the 22-year-old is determined to represent the Super Eagles rather than England.

The representative further explained that Seriki prefers to focus on his career development before officially committing to international duty with Nigeria.

"He is a Super Eagle through and through, and when the time is right, he will play for Nigeria. For now, he wants to concentrate on growing his club career and helping Sheffield United secure promotion to the Premier League," the representative stated.

These words from Seriki’s camp echo the sentiments of Arsenal forward, Andre Harriman-Annous, who also expressed a desire to represent the Super Eagles over England.

Known for his versatility, Seriki, who can also play as a wing forward, boasts one of the best shot conversion rates in the Championship, according to data from Fotmob.

The 22-year-old also ranks highly among the most effective attacking defenders in the English Football League.

Troost-Ekong sends message to Adarabioyo

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that the captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, sent a message to Tosin Adarabioyo about the possibility of representing Nigeria.

The Al Kholood defender hinted that the decision to represent the Super Eagles remains one of the best decisions anyone can make.

Adarabioyo has remained undecided about his international allegiance. However, the defender has often shown his affection for Nigeria.

