Ademola Lookman witnessed his name heralded on the global footballing scene after he was crowned the Confederation of African Football Men's Player of the Year

The Nigerian forward, who has been on an impeccable run of form for Atalanta, has continued to attract significant transfer interest

A fresh report detailing that two Premier League outfits are keen on a transfer for the marquee Atalanta forward has surfaced

Ademola Lookman has continued to see his name headline several stories across the global footballing scene.

The Nigerian forward, who became a fan favorite following his stellar performance in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, was recently crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year.

Ademola Lookman poses with the CAF POTY year trophy after clinching the award at the Marrakech gala. Image: @Caf_Online.

Source: Twitter

Earlier in the summer, the 27-year-old attracted significant transfer interest from several clubs, though those links seemed to fade as the season progressed.

However, Lookman’s recent accolade appears to have reignited interest, with reports now claiming that two Premier League clubs have entered the race to sign the Nigerian attacker.

Two Premier League clubs keen on Lookman

According to a report from Sports Mole, the Atalanta forward, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, has also attracted renewed interest from two Premier League clubs.

The report details that both Liverpool and Manchester United are considering a potential transfer for the in-form attacker.

Both teams are reportedly keen on bolstering their squads for the second half of the season, and a winter transfer cannot be ruled out.

Lookman, who has registered 16 goal involvements in 19 appearances this season, according to FotMob data, is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of €70 million.

However, this valuation could rise further following his recent triumph at the CAF Awards.

While Lookman’s future remains uncertain, it is undoubtedly a situation worth closely monitoring.

Osimhen sends message to Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Victor Osimhen sent a message to Lookman following his triumph at the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony.

The Napoli forward stated clearly that he was backing his compatriot to win the prize and expressed delight that Lookman had clinched the award.

Lookman edged out stiff competition from Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, among others, to claim the highly coveted prize.

