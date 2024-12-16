Conversations regarding the Confederation of African Football award ceremony continue to dominate the scene

As many as five players, including Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, are in contention to clinch the prize

A former assistant coach of the Super Eagles has identified his favourite to win the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award

The 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony continues to spark widespread discussion ahead of the grand gala set to take place at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

Anticipation for the prestigious event has been fueled by debates surrounding the highly coveted Men’s Player of the Year award.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Dublin Arena on May 22, 2024. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Adding to the excitement, CAF introduced a fresh twist this year by unveiling a shortlist of five standout players: Ademola Lookman, Ronwen Williams, Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy, and Achraf Hakimi.

This development has triggered a flurry of predictions and heated debates as the countdown to the ceremony intensifies.

Among the latest to weigh in on the Men’s Player of the Year race is former assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Sylvanus Okpala. The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning manager recently shared his predictions on the award.

Ex-Super Eagles coach speaks on CAF awards

In an interview captured by Brila.net the 63-year-old named Lookman as his favourite to win the prestigious CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

The former assistant coach of the Super Eagles praised the Atalanta star for his remarkable consistency, emphasising that Lookman is the most deserving candidate.

“He has the best chance of winning the African Player of the Year,” Okpala stated. “From last season till now, Lookman has been exceptional. He has been a key player for both his club and the Nigerian national team.

“Lookman is not just scoring crucial goals; he’s playing exciting, impactful football. He is the best player in Africa right now. I’m not saying this because he’s Nigerian, but based on what I’ve seen, no other player can match him.”

Okpala’s remarks echo the sentiments of former Royal Antwerp star, Patrick Pascal, who also backed the Nigerian forward for the top honour.

The winner of the Men’s Player of the Year award will be announced at the CAF awards ceremony in Marrakech.

Roger Stephane speaks on CAF award

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Ivory Coast director, Roger Stephane, shared his thoughts on the CAF Player of the Year (POTY) award.

The Ivorian director stated that he would not pick his compatriot, Adingra, for the prestigious award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng