CAF Awards 2024: Full List of Winners As Lookman, Williams, Banda Bag Top Prizes
- Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman has won the prestigious 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award
- Lookman beats Achraf Hakimi and others to the coveted award after a brilliant year for Atalanta and Nigeria
- South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the biggest winner of the night, with two awards scooped
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Ademola Lookman has been crowned the new African Footballer of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024.
Lookman ascended to the pinnacle of African football almost three years after switching his international allegiance to represent Nigeria, having played for England at youth levels.
He had an impressive season for Atalanta and the Nigerian senior national team, helping each of them reach a final and winning the Europa League with his club.
2024 CAF Awards winners
Lookman and South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were the night's biggest winners, with the Mamelodi Sundowns star winning two top awards.
Men's Player of the Year - Ademola Lookman
Women's Player of the Year - Barbra Banda
Goal of the Year - Cristovao Mabululu
Men's National Team of the Year - Ivory Coast
Women's National Team of the Year - Nigeria
Men's Club of the Year - Al Ahly
Women's Club of the Year - TP Mazembe
Men's Goalkeeper of the Year - Ronwen Williams
Women's Goalkeeper of the Year - Chiamaka Nnadozie
Men's Interclub Player of the Year - Ronwen Williams
Women's Interclub Player of the Year - Sanaa Mssoudy
Men's Young Player of the Year - Lamine Camara
Women's Young Player of the Year - Doha El Madani
Men's Coach of the Year - Emerse Fae
Women's Coach of the Year - Lamia Boumehdi
Controversy ensued after the team of the year was announced, with AFCON 2023 MVP William Troost-Ekong, the goalkeeper of the tournament, Williams missing out.
Lookman speaks on PL rumours
Legit.ng reported that Lookman spoke on rumoured Premier League return amid speculation over his future as he is set to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.
Lookman began his football in England and previously starred for Fulham and Leicester City but did not quite hit the heights and could be set for a big move now.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com