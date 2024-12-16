Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman has won the prestigious 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award

Lookman beats Achraf Hakimi and others to the coveted award after a brilliant year for Atalanta and Nigeria

South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the biggest winner of the night, with two awards scooped

Ademola Lookman has been crowned the new African Footballer of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024.

Lookman ascended to the pinnacle of African football almost three years after switching his international allegiance to represent Nigeria, having played for England at youth levels.

Ademola Lookman flanked by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino after receiving his African Best Award. Photo from @Real1_Balogun.

Source: Twitter

He had an impressive season for Atalanta and the Nigerian senior national team, helping each of them reach a final and winning the Europa League with his club.

2024 CAF Awards winners

Lookman and South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were the night's biggest winners, with the Mamelodi Sundowns star winning two top awards.

Men's Player of the Year - Ademola Lookman

Women's Player of the Year - Barbra Banda

Goal of the Year - Cristovao Mabululu

Men's National Team of the Year - Ivory Coast

Women's National Team of the Year - Nigeria

Men's Club of the Year - Al Ahly

Women's Club of the Year - TP Mazembe

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year - Ronwen Williams

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year - Chiamaka Nnadozie

Men's Interclub Player of the Year - Ronwen Williams

Women's Interclub Player of the Year - Sanaa Mssoudy

Men's Young Player of the Year - Lamine Camara

Women's Young Player of the Year - Doha El Madani

Men's Coach of the Year - Emerse Fae

Women's Coach of the Year - Lamia Boumehdi

Controversy ensued after the team of the year was announced, with AFCON 2023 MVP William Troost-Ekong, the goalkeeper of the tournament, Williams missing out.

Lookman speaks on PL rumours

Legit.ng reported that Lookman spoke on rumoured Premier League return amid speculation over his future as he is set to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

Lookman began his football in England and previously starred for Fulham and Leicester City but did not quite hit the heights and could be set for a big move now.

