Super Eagles player Ademola Lookman shone like a million dollars as he was crowned 2024 African Footballer of the Year

He was decorated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for his outstanding display at his club Atalanta and country in the past one year

To receive the award, Ademola rocked a green Agbada which gave him a dashing look as his colleagues and fans congratulated him

Nigerian footballer Ademola Lookman showed his fashion side as he was crowned the African Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday, December 16, 2024, in Morocco.

He wore a classy green Agbada with embellishments that stood him out during the occasion. His matching cap and black neck bead gave him an African vibe.

Ademola beat Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea’s Sehrou Guirassy, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams to win the prestigious award.

Several Nigerians have rejoiced with the Super Eagles player as he shared the good news on his social media pages. He posted a photo of himself holding his award with the caption:

"God is great, Naija worldwide."

See Ademola Lookman's outfit below:

Fans celebrate Ademola Lookman's CAF award

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Ademola Lookman won the African Footballer of the Year award below:

@officerwoos:

"Loo Loo Looku Leke! Congratulations World Best! See you in Manchester United next year."

@lekan_kingkong:

"Eluku ni seh!"

@iam_nikky:

"From South London Breaking the rules and changing the game."

@iamdx2:

"Finally, Nigeria 🇳🇬 to the world."

@kbeepromotions:

"Let’s get the world best bro."

@klintoncod:

"Adeballer, ballon dor winner next! Na me talk am. Congratulations."

@sayceholmeslewis:

"Proud of you bro. The journey has been amazing. Keep it going."

CAF award: Ademola Lookman reacts in Yoruba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ademola had won the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award at a ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Nigerian international, who rocked a traditional Agbada attire to the event, reacted in Yoruba after winning the prestigious prize.

Lookman edged Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi, Simon Adingra and Ronwen Williams to the ultimate prize in the men's category.

