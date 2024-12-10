Ademola Lookman has continued to catch the attention of many clubs, especially in light of his blistering form

The Confederation of African Football Player of the Year favourite is currently linked with a switch to the Premier League

Amid these talks, a fresh report detailing that another Premier League club has joined the race to sign the Nigerian has surfaced

Ademola Lookman's immediate future is becoming a hot topic as his stellar form with Atalanta shows no signs of slowing down.

The Nigerian forward, who played a key role in leading the Bergamo club to its first major trophy in over 70 years with a UEFA Europa League triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, has continued his blistering start to the current season.

The 27-year-old who is largely tipped as the favourite to clinch the Confederation of African Football Player of the Year award, has garnered 15 goals involvements in his 17 matches, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

Lookman's impressive goal tally has continued to stir discussions, and a recent report has detailed another Premier League club are keen on completing a transfer for the forward.

Another Premier League club enters race to sign Lookman

According to a report from media outlet Givemesports, Premier League side Arsenal have expressed strong interest in signing Nigerian attacker Ademola Lookman.

The report details that Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attack by adding Lookman, and the Atalanta star is open to a move to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

A transfer for Lookman is expected to command a fee in the region of €75 million, a sum the North London club are reportedly willing to pay to secure his signature.

Arsenal's interest in Lookman has increased the number of Premier League clubs vying for the forward, bringing the total to four.

Currently, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are reportedly also keen in signing the Nigerian attacker.

Ex-EPL coach names favourite for CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Southampton coach, Radhi Jaïdi, has tipped Lookman to clinch the CAF POTY prize.

The Tunisian tactician highlighted the incredible season the forward is having with Atalanta, which stands tall above several other players nominated for the award.

Jaïdi’s words echo the sentiments of many African football stakeholders who have shared their predictions for the prize.

