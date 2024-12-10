Caleb Okoli is one of the many players with dual nationality who chose not to represent the Super Eagles

The former Atalanta star, despite evident interest from members of the Nigerian team contingent, decided to represent the Italian national side

The combative Leicester City defender has detailed what he considers a subtle regret following his switch of allegiance

Leicester City defender Caleb Okoli has expressed his disappointment over his failure to debut for the Italian national team despite switching his international allegiance.

The 23-year-old, eligible to play for both Nigeria and Italy, chose to represent the Azzurri despite strong interest from the Nigerian camp.

What initially seemed like a career-defining moment for the former Atalanta star—receiving a national team call-up—has since turned into a lingering source of regret, as Okoli remains uncapped despite being summoned in late August.

Patson Daka laughs with Caleb Okoli during a Leicester City Training session at Seagrave Training Complex. Image: Plumb Images.

In a recent interview, the combative central defender shared his frustrations about his lack of playing time, even after being included in the squad for multiple international fixtures.

Okoli speaks on his national team regret

In an interview with Italian outlet Cronache di Spogliatoio, the former Atalanta star shared his feelings about his national team journey thus far, reflecting on a mix of hope and regret.

"I have experienced some beautiful gatherings, and the only regret I have is that I was not able to debut," Okoli admitted.

"However, I believe that being part of this journey is also important, and I am sure that in the future, I will be able to make my debut."

While Okoli's words carried a mix of optimism and subtle regret, his chances of debuting for the Italian team appear increasingly slim. His situation at Leicester City has worsened following the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as head coach.

According to FotMob, the defender, who made nine Premier League appearances before the Dutch tactician's arrival, has yet to play a single minute since Van Nistelrooy took charge, signalling a significant drop in his standing within the squad.

Okoli is not the first Nigeria-eligible player to express regret over bypassing the opportunity to represent the Super Eagles. Such sentiments have been echoed by others at various points in their careers.

Most recently, West Bromwich Albion attacker Josh Maja shared his thoughts on the prospect of representing the Nigerian national team.

Ekong sends a message to Adarabioyo

Legit.ng in another report detailed captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, sent a subtle message to Tosin Adarabioyo regarding the prospect of representing Nigeria.

The Chelsea defender remains undecided about his international future, despite subtly teasing fans about joining the Super Eagles.

