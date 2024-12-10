Ademola Lookman will lead Atalanta's forward in their UEFA Champions League clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid

The Nigerian international, who is in breathtaking form, understands what it means to face such a team as Los Blancos

Carlo Ancelotti's side has continued to struggle in the European competition, and they must get results against the Italian side

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman expects a tough game when his Atalanta side clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award nominee says it would be a big challenge playing against the Spanish giants.

Atalanta host Los Blancos on Tuesday night inside the prestigious Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Ademola Lookman expects a tough Atalanta vs Real Madrid Champions League clash. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia.

It is the sixth round of UEFA Champions League fixtures, with Atalanta in fifth position on the new format, while Madrid are 24th on the log.

This would be both teams' second meeting this year, with Real Madrid winning 2-0 during their Super Cup clash in August.

Lookman understands what it means to play a big team like Real Madrid. The La Dea forward said via TMT:

“It will be a very difficult match for us tomorrow (today).

“We will be very focused on how to set up the match. It will be an additional challenge for us, what we have done in the past belongs to the past.

"We will have the opportunity to give our best.”

Carlo Ancelotti's side will need to get results from the game after their poor outings against Liverpool, Milan and Lille in the competition thus far.

Lookman tipped to win CAF Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Southampton U23 manager Radhi Jaidi has tipped Ademola Lookman to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The 49-year-old tactician, who earned over 100 caps for the Tunisian national team, recently shared his thoughts on the awards.

He stated that Nigeria's Ademola Lookman seems best placed to win this personal distinction, especially after his remarkable achievement of scoring a hat-trick for Atalanta Bergamo in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

