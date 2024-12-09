Victor Osimhen is enjoying his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray and scored against Sivasspor at the weekend

Osimhen's future remains undecided, with multiple clubs interested in signing him permanently next summer

Napoli director Giovanni Manna has provided the latest update on that striker's future before the January window

Victor Osimhen could be a hot topic in the January transfer window, and Napoli's sporting director has provided the latest update with multiple clubs interested.

Osimhen was the most talked about player during the summer transfer window after he decided to leave Napoli permanently, but unfortunately, he did not secure a move away.

Victor Osimhen looks on during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Sivasspor. Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea tried to sign him until the final moment of the window but could not reach an agreement with the player. Napoli were blamed for the proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli collapsing.

He joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan to avoid not playing till the January transfer window after Napoli froze him out of their squad for the first half of the season.

Manna provides update on Osimhen

Napoli's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has been quizzed yet again about Osimhen's future and has shared the latest update ahead of the January transfer window.

“I already said many times, nobody has talked to us. Victor is owned by Napoli and currently playing for Galatasaray. I think too much has been said about this, there is nothing happening,” he told DAZN.

According to Goal, rumours around Osimhen’s future have resumed and intensified in the weeks leading up to the January transfer window after Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek confirmed the break clause.

Paris Saint-Germain and an unnamed Saudi club have reignited their interest with Italian giants, and Juventus has also expressed interest through former Napoli director Cristiano Guintoli.

Premier League club Arsenal reportedly sent scouts to watch him over the weekend, hoping to solve their number nine problem.

Victor Boniface applauds Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface praised Osimhen after the Galatasaray forward scored a penalty goal during the 3-2 away win over Sivasspor.

The Turkish Super League forward continued his impressive run, and it caught the attention of his national teammate, who described him with a one-word message.

Source: Legit.ng