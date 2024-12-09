Victor Osimhen remains linked with a possible return to Italian Serie A amid his form for Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian attacker is currently linked with several clubs, including AC Milan and Juventus

Former Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli is working hard to facilitate a return to Italy for the 25-year-old

Victor Osimhen could be on the verge of a return to Serie A in the summer of 2025, following his current stint with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker, who enjoyed a memorable stint at Napoli—culminating in leading the club to their first Scudetto since 1990—was forced to leave in an undignified manner after a protracted summer transfer saga.

The 25-year-old, who is currently experiencing a new lease on life at Galatasaray, has seen his impressive form link him with transfers to several clubs within and outside Europe.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Sivasspor and Galatasaray. Image: Sercan Kucuksahin.

Source: Getty Images

Swirling talks, including a report from Sports Witness, have linked the Nigerian forward with a transfer to both Manchester United and Arsenal. These links come amid Enzo Maresca's refusal to discard the possibility of his Chelsea side making another move for the forward.

However, amid these endless speculations, a report has surfaced about a former Napoli director looking to bring Osimhen back to Serie A.

Ex-Napoli director wants Serie A return for Osimhen

According to a report from Tutto Napoli, former Napoli director and current Juventus sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is eager to complete a deal for the Nigerian striker to join the Old Lady.

The report highlights the strong relationship between Osimhen and Giuntoli, which is proving to be a key factor in facilitating the transfer.

It’s worth noting that Giuntoli was responsible for bringing Osimhen to Napoli from Lille for €75 million in 2020. Now, he is reportedly prepared to replicate a similar deal, surprisingly for a similar transfer fee.

A fresh report from Goal.com suggests that Osimhen’s potential return to Serie A could surpass the much-discussed €75mil fee, though it remains uncertain how the situation will unfold regarding the Nigerian's future.

Amid all the speculation, it’s important to mention that Galatasaray has not ruled out the possibility of securing Osimhen on a long-term contract at the Istanbul club.

EPL club sends scouts to monitor Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Arsenal have sent scouts to monitor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker recently achieved a new record with Galatasaray.

A transfer to the Premier League for the marquee striker cannot be outrightly discarded.

Source: Legit.ng