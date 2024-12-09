Victor Osimhen's impressive run of form continues to attract transfer interest from several clubs across Europe

The Nigerian forward recently etched his name into Galatasaray history with his goal in the Turkish Süper Lig encounter against Sivasspor

A fresh report detailing that an English Premier League outfit has sent its scouts to monitor the Nigerian striker has recently surfaced

The transfer interest in Victor Osimhen continues to grow significantly as the winter window approaches, with speculation surrounding the Galatasaray star showing no signs of slowing down, thanks to his outstanding run of form.

The marquee centre-forward, who joined the Istanbul outfit on loan after a hard-fought exit from Napoli, has wasted little time reminding many of his qualities.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Eyuspor at Rams Park Stadium. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who again scored a record-breaking goal against Sivasspor, has now notched up 10 goals and four assists in his 13 appearances for Galatasaray, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

This impressive goal tally has rekindled the interest of several clubs in signing him in the summer, and a fresh report has detailed that a Premier League outfit has sent scouts to monitor the Nigerian forward.

Premier League club sends scout to watch Osimhen

According to a report from media outlet Sports Witness, Arsenal have sent scouts to monitor Osimhen, with the possibility of a summer transfer move on the cards.

Mikel Arteta's side have been without a proven centre-forward for years, and this has often been cited as a major factor behind their failure to win the Premier League despite their impressive form.

So far, the north London club have had to rely on Kai Havertz as their leading striker—an experiment that has faced its fair share of criticism.

A transfer for Osimhen is expected to command a fee in the region of €75 million, a sum that appears to be well within the reach of the Premier League side.

While Osimhen's exceptional form could trigger a push for a transfer even in the winter window, recent reports suggest that securing a January move may prove challenging for Arsenal.

However, it’s important to note that Osimhen’s future remains uncertain, especially with several other Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing the striker.

Osimhen reacts after breaking record

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen has reacted after eclipsing a Galatasaray club record.

The Nigerian striker found the back of the net in the Turkish league clash against Sivasspor

Osimhen is currently the Istanbul club’s leading goalscorer with 10 goals so far.

