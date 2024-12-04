The international relationship between Nigeria and Libya has nosedived since the Super Eagles airport ordeal

The North Africans were punished by CAF for holding the Super Eagles hostage for over 18 hours at the Al-Abraq airport

Libya has reportedly deported more Nigerians from their country since the aftermath of the event

Nigeria and Libya's international relationship has gone downhill since the Super Eagles ordeal at the hands of the North Africans during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Libyans are still blaming Nigeria for their failure to qualify for Africa’s biggest football showpiece after they were heavily punished by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) following their actions against the Super Eagles.

According to Sky Sports, Nigeria abandoned its AFCON qualifier against The Mediterranean Knights after the team was held hostage at the Al-Abraq airport without food, water, and internet for over 18 hours.

The move by the Libyans brought severe sanctions from CAF as the North Africans were fined a whopping $50,000 and also forfeited the three points in a ruling posted by CAF online.

The ruling would ultimately cost Libya the AFCON ticket as they finished bottom of the group while Nigeria secured passage to the competition as group winners.

Libya deports more Nigerians

Meanwhile, Libya appears to have taken revenge against Nigeria as the country’s government has deported at least 170 Nigerians, including women and children from their country, Sahara Reporters disclosed.

According to a statement issued late Tuesday by Migrant Rescue Watch, a humanitarian monitoring group, another 11 undocumented Nigerians were taken from the East Tripoli Immigration Detention Centre to the Tripoli Deportation Office.

Libya has been a major transit hub for many African migrants, notably Nigerians, attempting to reach Europe via risky sea routes.

Libya FA addresses Super Eagles maltreatment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Libyan FA expressed regret over the unfortunate airport incident that affected the Nigeria football team but put the blame on airport protocols.

The Super Eagles were scheduled to land in Benghazi but their flight was diverted to the Al-Abraq airport, three hours away from Benghazi via road while descending.

Additionally, they recalled how Libya encountered significant travel difficulties just a week prior to arriving in Nigeria but chose not to make public complaints.

