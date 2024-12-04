The Nigerian Football Federation have been alerted to another dual national open to play for Super Eagles

The Federation have been in contact with many of such recently over switching their international allegiance

Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong are some of the role models for intending footballers

The Nigerian Football Federation has their work cut out with their efforts to get top stars of dual nationals to play for Super Eagles after another one confirmed his openness.

NFF, in the past years, have intensified efforts to get players who hold dual passports and represent other countries at youth levels to switch their international allegiance.

Louis Enahoro-Marcus in action for Liverpool U18 against Manchester City U18. Photo by Nick Taylor.

They have been met with rejection from many, and they have successfully poached others, including Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Captain William Troost-Ekong.

Others have kept the federation waiting, hoping to earn call-ups to European countries. One of such is Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Liverpool star open to Nigeria

The NFF mostly try to get players to switch international allegiance from their teenage years. Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee confirmed he was contacted at 18.

Fulham defender Alex Iwobi opted to play for Nigeria at 19, and recently, the federation seems to have been making breakthroughs with youngsters ready to switch.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Liverpool defender Louis Enahoro-Marcus is open to ditching the English youth teams and playing for Nigeria.

As noted by liverpoolfc.com, Enahoro-Marcus was born in Benin, Nigeria and moved to England as a child with his parents. He currently holds a British passport but is open to playing for the Nigerian national teams.

This news will delight Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel, who has hit out at players who wait till their later years before choosing to play for African countries.

West Ham star puts NFF on alert

Legit.ng reported that West Ham youngster Tyron Akpata put NFF on alert after indicating his desire to represent his father's country over the country of his birth.

Akpata is a versatile player who can occupy multiple positions and is said to be eyeing a call-up to the Flying Eagles as he seeks to start his international career with the youth teams.

