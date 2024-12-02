The Nigerian Football Federation have been put on high alert after a West Ham star declared international interest

The Federation have worked tirelessly to secure the international allegiance of some foreign-born footballers

Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo is the most high-profile star linked to playing for the Super Eagles but has yet to

The Nigerian Football Federation have been put on high alert after an English-born youngster expressed his desire to represent Nigeria over England.

The Federation have been scouting foreign-born or dual nationals and discussing potential national switches and have been successful in getting many of them.

West Ham youngster Tyron Akpata has expressed interest in representing Nigeria. Photo by MI News.

Source: Getty Images

It has gone both ways with many outrightly rejecting the approach and opting to play for European countries even if their playing times fade untimely.

Akpata wants to play for Nigeria

West Ham youngster Tyron Akpata has expressed his desire to wear the green jersey despite being born, raised and eligible to play for the England national team.

I was born in England, but my family heritage is Nigerian, and of course, it’d be an honour to represent my heritage country. To grasp the international stage for a country is something I’d love to,” he told All Nigeria Soccer.

If he teams up with the Nigerian national team, he'll join the Innit Boys group, players born and raised in London, including Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and co.

“I like Iwobi, Ndidi, Bassey as part of the group of players that come from England and relish the chance of playing for Nigeria,” he added.

As noted by West Ham’s official website, he was the highest academic achiever in the club's 2023/24 scholarship cohort before signing a professional contract in July.

Akpata, who is versatile and can play in defence, midfield and attack, dreams of playing international football and having regular playing time at club side.

Six players ready to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng analysed six foreign-born players ready to switch their international allegiance and represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This includes Ajax striker Chuba Akpom and Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu, both of whom turned down previous approaches but are now ready to play.

Source: Legit.ng