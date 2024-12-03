Nigeria is blessed with top footballers spread across and excelling in the European football leagues

Montpellier star Akor Adams is one of them who broke onto the scene, having started the season brightly

The Benue-born forward has opened up on eyeing opportunities with the Super Eagles amid good form

A Nigerian striker enjoying his breakout season in a top-five European league has opened up on his ambition to fulfil his dream of playing for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria has footballers spread across the European football system, both foreign-born dual nationals and those who have spent years in lower leagues and made it to the top.

Montpellier striker Akor Adams clutched his hamstring after suffering an injury against Brest. Photo by Sylvain Thomas/AFP.

This demographic has been the Nigerian Football Federation’s catchment area, particularly those with dual eligibility who were trained at European football academies.

Akor Adams wants Super Eagles chance

Montpellier star Akor Adams has made known his desire to represent the Nigerian senior national team, having played for the country at U20 level.

“In as much it is a dream for every Nigerian footballer to play for the Super Eagles, which is for me as well,” he told Tribal Football.

“try to focus on what I can do for my club and continue to work, which to me is very important. It will be sure a privilege to be able to represent Nigeria at the senior level. So, I just wait for the time.”

He admitted that the current national team setup is stacked with top strikers but would fancy his opportunity if it came.

“I will really acknowledge that Nigeria have some top strikers right now. Football is a game of chance, and you have to keep improving your game and trust your own process, which I do. If the chance comes, I just have to be ready to perform, which is the most important,” he said.

As noted by Flash Score, Adams, who has three goals and two assists in 11 games this season, is a subject of transfer interest from AC Milan, and he described it as an incentive.

