Victor Osimhen failed to add to his goal tally for Galatasaray in their enthralling Super Lig game versus Eyupspor

The Turkish League leaders were held at home by the visitors to an entertaining 2-2 draw on their home turf

Osimhen was a handful for the opposition defenders throughout the game and had a penalty claim turned down

Victor Osimhen was left infuriated as Galatasaray were held to an entertaining draw by Eyupspor in an enthralling Super Lig encounter on Sunday night following a penalty call denied against him.

Okan Buruk’s team saw their grip at the top of the Turkish league loosen after dropping two points against their visitors in an enthralling 2-2 draw at the RAMS Park Stadium.

Victor Osimhen was denied a clear penalty call during Galatasaray's Super Lig game versus Eyupspor on Sunday night. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

According to Galatasaray, Barış Alper Yılmaz and Roland Sallai got the goals for the home team as Osimhen failed to continue his scoring streak for the Turkish giants.

The Nigerian forward, who was a handful for the Eyupspor defenders and had one of his chances hit the goalpost, did create the assist for the second goal for Galatasaray.

Osimhen, who has scored eight goals and created five assists in all competitions since joining Galatasaray, could have gotten on the scoresheet but had his penalty appeal rejected during the game.

Referee denies Osimhen’s penalty call

Meanwhile, Turkish referee Oğuzhan Çakır angered many Galatasaray fans after he failed to award a penalty in favour of Osimhen during the home draw versus Eyupsor on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old forward thought he had won a penalty for the home side when he was clipped inside the 18-yard box but the center referee waved it off.

Video replays showed Osimhen had gotten to the ball first before being brought down, proving the referee got his decision wrong, much to the displeasure of the Galatasaray fans.

Osimhen provides headed assist for Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen missed one of the biggest chances during Galatasaray’s 2-2 draw against Eyupspor but made up with a beautiful assist in the game.

Two minutes into the second half, Galatasaray took the lead through Hungarian striker Roland Sallai off a brilliantly headed assist from Osimhen inside the box.

Despite the draw, Galatasaray remain seated at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table with 35 points from their 13 matches, boasting a six-point lead on second-place Fenerbahce who have a game in hand.

