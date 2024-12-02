Victor Osimhen felt he should have been awarded a penalty in Galatasaray’s Super Lig game versus Eyupspor

The Nigerian forward was hacked down inside the box but had the penalty call snubbed by the center referee

Galatasaray dropped two crucial points in the race to retain their league title after playing 2-2 against Eyupspor

Galatasaray stumbled in their bid to retain their title over the weekend as the reigning Turkish champions were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Eyupspor.

The Istanbul giants fought back from a goal down to take the lead but Okan Buruk’s men could not hold on as they were pegged back and lost two vital points in the title race.

Victor Osimhen was furious he was not awarded a penalty in Galatasaray's 2-2 draw against Eyupspor after he was brought down in the 18-yard box. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to Galatasaray, Osimhen could have restored parity when Galatasaray were a goal down but his shot hit the goalpost after beating two defenders.

The Nigerian forward did provide the assist for Roland Sallai’s goal after his teammate converted his beautiful headed assist to give the home side the advantage.

Galatasaray fans were however annoyed at centre referee Oğuzhan Çakır after he ignored a penalty appeal by the Istanbul giants when Osimhen was fouled inside the opponent's 18-yard box.

Osimhen reacts to snubbed penalty appeal

Meanwhile, Osimhen has insisted he should have been awarded a penalty in Galatasaray’s 2-2 draw against Eyupspor after he was hacked down inside the box by the opposition defenders, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

In the 21st minute of the game, the Nigerian forward was hauled down in the penalty area by Lucas Claro, prompting a protest from Galatasaray players for a spot-kick. However, referee Çakir dismissed their appeal.

"Of course, it was a penalty." Osimhen was quoted after the game.

The result cost Galatasaray two vital points in the league race but they remain six points ahead of second-place Fenerbahce who have a game in hand.

Osimhen makes huge promise to fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has vowed to win the Europa League for Galatasaray before leaving the Turkish club when his loan expires at the end of the season.

The Nigerian forward has been a focal point of Galatasaray’s attack following the injury to strike partner Mauro Icardi and has delivered eight goals in all competitions this season.

Osimhen scored Galatasaray’s only goal as they held AZ Alkmaar to a 1-1 draw on Thursday to boost their chances of qualifying to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Source: Legit.ng