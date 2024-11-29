Galatasaray played out a scored draw in their UEFA Europa League clash against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar

Victor Osimhen was on hand to find the back of the net as the Istanbul outfit continued their historic start to the season

The marquee Nigerian striker has spoken for the first time after powering his side to a new Turkish Süper Lig record

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form with a crucial goal for Galatasaray in their UEFA Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar.

The Nigerian striker, who entered the fixture in scintillating form, made his presence known with a stylish header that brought the Istanbul giants level.

Osimhen, who recorded a vital equaliser for Okan Buruk’s side, helped them maintain their record-breaking start to the 2024/25 campaign.

It’s worth noting, as highlighted by Nexus Sports, that Galatasaray recently made history by becoming the first team in Turkish football to remain unbeaten through the opening 12 match weeks of a season, following their triumph over Bodrumspor.

This historic streak appeared under threat for much of the game against the Dutch side, but Osimhen’s composed finish, expertly converting a pinpoint cross from Dries Mertens, ensured Galatasaray’s unbeaten run stayed intact.

Speaking after the game, Osimhen praised his team’s remarkable form and expressed confidence in their ability to maintain their momentum in the weeks ahead.

Osimhen speaks after extending Galatasaray's streak

Speaking to the media, as captured by TRT Spor, the Nigerian forward shared his excitement about helping his team secure a result against what appeared to be a seemingly impregnable opponent.

“It feels good to score a goal. We left with 1 point. We will continue. We may be a little tired mentally, but our team's performance was good. We continue undefeated in Europe,” he said.

Osimhen, who saw his goal tally rise to a staggering 12 goal involvements in 11 appearances, will now look to propel his side to etch their name into more history with a victory in their Turkish Süper Lig fixture against Eyüpspor.

