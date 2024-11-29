Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet again for Galatasaray in their Europa League clash versus AZ Alkmaar

The Nigerian forward scored the crucial equalizer for the Turkish giants who remain unbeaten in the competition

The rush to get Osimhen’s jersey after the Europa League clash sparked a frenzy from the AZ Alkmaar players

Victor Osimhen’s star power has risen drastically since joining Galatasaray on loan in September and it was made obvious in the Europa League clash versus AZ Alkmaar.

The 25-year-old forward scored his ninth goal in all competitions to secure a crucial point for the Turkish giants in their Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Osimhen connected with a pinpoint cross from Dries Mertens, heading the ball goalward in the 43rd minute to draw Galatasaray level although his goal needed clearance from VAR to stand, his third goal in the Europa League this season, per Transfer Markt.

The Galatasaray striker was left visibly upset when he thought he had scored the winning goal deep into stoppage time only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Osimhen’s performance was one of note for the AZ Alkmaar players and many of them wanted to get a souvenir from the Nigerian striker after the game.

AZ Alkmaar players scramble for Osimhen’s jersey

Osimhen continues to make waves, not just for his electric performances on the pitch, but also for the respect he commands from his fellow players.

This was obvious following Thursday’s Europa League clash between Galatasaray and AZ Alkmaar, in which three Dutch players battled for the Nigerian forward’s jersey after the final whistle.

Osimhen, who is Galatasaray’s leading goalscorer this season, is one of the most popular forwards in European football and is presently causing a transfer tussle between some top clubs.

