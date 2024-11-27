Romelu Lukaku was brought in by Napoli as a replacement for the highly sought-after Victor Osimhen earlier in the summer

The Belgian forward has since adapted to the demands of his new club, recording a crucial goal in the victory against AS Roma

Italian football expert Luca Calamai has aimed a subtle troll at Osimhen in the aftermath of Lukaku's goal that sealed victory against Roma

Victor Osimhen’s attempt to secure a transfer away from Napoli earlier this summer seems to have further strained his relationships at the club.

The Nigerian striker, who led Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years in 2023, expressed his desire to end his tenure at the Stadio Diego Maradona earlier in the summer.

While a permanent move didn’t materialise and Osimhen ultimately settled for a last-minute dry loan, his decision to seek an exit has continued to stir frustration among fans and stakeholders associated with the club.

The latest to weigh in is Italian football expert, Luca Calamai, who, in a recent editorial, appeared to take a sly jab at the Nigerian, particularly following Romelu Lukaku’s goal against Roma.

Italian journalist subtle trolls Osimhen

The La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist who recently published an editorial on as captured by Tutto Napoli detailed how he was never in doubt that the head coach, Antonio Conte, had made the right decision to discard Osimhen in favour of Lukaku.

"Conte has always been confident. He has never wavered in his belief that Lukaku was the right man to fill Osimhen’s shoes. The Neapolitan coach also accepted starting the season without his ideal centre forward, choosing not to disrupt the Belgian's momentum."

In what appears to be a subtle dig at Osimhen, he continued:

"Lukaku has remained loyal to his 'master.' His goal against Roma—whose rebuilding efforts under Ranieri are still a work in progress—keeps Napoli at the top of the standings. The team remains a strong favourite for the Scudetto, bolstered by the advantage of avoiding distractions from Cup competitions. And Lukaku has been the driving force for Conte’s side."

Lukaku has indeed been a key player for Napoli, contributing 10 goal involvements in 12 appearances, according to data from Fotmob.

However, it's important to note that despite his impressive form, these statistics are still a far cry from Osimhen's achievements, notably leading Galatasaray to a historic victory over Bodrumspor.

Journalist explains why Lukaku is better than Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed an Italian journalist explaining why Lukaku is better than Osimhen.

Speaking in an interview, Monica Scozzafava explained that Lukaku’s leadership qualities put him highly above Osimhen, despite the flurry of goals scored by the Nigerian.

Both Osimhen and Lukaku have been in impeccable form for their respective clubs.

