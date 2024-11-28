Manchester United's coach, Ruben Amorim, has hinted at the need for a prolific goalscorer within the ranks of his team

Swirling reports have linked Nigerian attackers Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface to the Premier League outfit

The Portuguese tactician has provided a subtle update on his club's attacking signings ahead of their UEFA Europa League encounter

The prospect of Manchester United signing a new striker in the upcoming transfer window is gaining momentum, particularly following recent comments from new coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager, who led his first match in charge of United against Ipswich, subtly hinted at the possibility of adding a striker to strengthen his team's attacking options.

Manchester United coach, Ruben Amorim, looks on during the UEFA Europa League MD5 training session at Carrington Training Ground on November 27, 2024. Image: Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Recent reports have linked Nigerian forwards Victor Osimhen and his national teammate, Victor Boniface, to the Premier League club.

In particular, rumours surrounding Boniface have gained significant traction after transfer expert Florian Plettenberg confirmed Manchester United's interest.

However, amidst mixed reactions to the potential signing of the former Bodo Glimt star, Coach Amorim has provided a subtle update on the situation regarding his team.

Amorim offers an update on Boniface, Osimhen's transfer

Speaking to the media, as captured by Manchester United's official website, the former Sporting CP boss chose to back his current attackers rather than publicly advocate for a new centre-forward.

When asked if the lack of goals was a major concern, he responded:

"Of course, there is a concern that we're not scoring a lot of goals, but I think we need to improve as a team because we have quality players who can score many goals.

"You could feel it in the second half [against Ipswich]. We controlled possession, but we weren’t dangerous.

"Maybe it’s because we spent the week focusing on build-up play, and the rest wasn't clicking.

"So we’ll try to improve as a team, and Rasmus, Josh, and Rash will score more goals. Even Bruno needs to score more.

"Amad has to be better in front of goal. We have the potential to score so many goals. You’re asking if I need a new striker to solve the goal-scoring issue, but we need to improve as a team, and these players can score more goals."

Both Boniface and Osimhen could be ideal solutions to the club's goal-scoring problems, but it's important to note that securing either of them would require a significant transfer fee.

It remains to be seen, however, if Manchester United will pursue either forward in the transfer market.

