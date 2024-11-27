Galatasaray’s financial situation has seemingly ruled the Turkish giants out of the bid to sign Victor Osimhen

The 25-year-old joined the Yellow-Reds on loan in September after falling out with parent club Napoli

Osimhen has emerged as a vital player for Galatasaray, making 12 goal contributions in just 10 appearances

English Premier League giants Chelsea will be in pole position to sign Victor Osimhen when his loan deal at Galatasaray expires at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old joined Turkey on loan from Napoli in September after falling out with parent club Napoli and has gone on to become a fan-favourite following his impressive performances.

Victor Osimhen's future remains unsettled but Chelsea, Manchester United, and Galatasaray are all bidding to sign the Nigerian striker permanently next summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Osimhen is likely to see out the rest of the season at Galatasaray, who have also signalled their interest in buying him permanently but almost certainly can't afford the amount Napoli is asking.

The Nigerian forward, whose current salary of €10 million is being paid by the Turkish giants, is proving to be too expensive for the club who have now received news they cannot afford to pay his transfer fee.

Napoli are demanding between €60-70 million next summer and BBC reports that the Italian club also inserted a €120 million release clause which would give him a chance to leave Galatasaray in January.

Chelsea gets advantage in the race for Osimhen

Meanwhile, Galatasaray’s latest setback means Chelsea are now the leading candidates to sign Osimhen when his loan deal at the Turkish club expires at the end of the season.

Football Transfers claim the English Premier League giants are most likely the team presently who can afford Napoli’s asking price for the 25-year-old striker.

Chelsea are expected to launch an offer for Osimhen in 2025. Although they are expected to face stiff competition from Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus.

Two alternatives for Galatasaray if Osimhen leaves

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Turkish manager Yilmaz Vural has reflected on the Lions' interest in Osimhen and offered advice to them if he is deemed too expensive.

Barış Alper Yılmaz and Kerem Aktürkoğlu from the lower leagues have been suggested to the Turkish giants as alternatives to Osimhen should the club not pursue a permanent deal for the Nigerian due to his hefty price tag.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek claimed the club will do everything possible to sign the Super Eagles forward and has alerted all sponsors to come together for the historic deal.

