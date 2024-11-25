Galatasaray have started plans to sign Victor Osimhen permanently after his impressive performances

The Turkish champions signed the Nigerian forward on a season-long loan from Napoli in the summer

A veteran manager in the Turkish Super Lig has deemed him too expensive and suggested alternatives

Galatasaray’s proposed permanent move for Victor Osimhen has been deemed expensive by a Turkish manager, who has suggested two cheap alternatives.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli, and it's not even halfway into the move, they have decided to pursue a permanent signing.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 1-0 win over Bodrumspor. Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan.

As noted by Fanatik TR, the Turkish champions initially planned a €50 million offer, but after a kickback by the Italian club, they upped it to € 66 million.

Turkish manager rules Osimhen expensive

Turkish manager Yilmaz Vural has reflected on the Lions' interest in Osimhen and offered advice to them if he is deemed to expensive.

“Victor Osimhen is a magnificent footballer. He can pass people with his dribble, he has incredible control over aerial balls. He is a real centre forward, and his technical and physical characteristics are very good. However, 75 million Euros is too much,” he said on a Turkish TV programme.

“Our big teams like Galatasaray should acquire names like Barış Alper Yılmaz and Kerem Aktürkoğlu from the lower leagues.”

Yilmaz and Akturkoglu are two players the Istanbul-based clubs signed from the lower leagues. The latter excelled with Gala before he was sold to Benfica last summer.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek claimed the club will do everything possible to sign the Super Eagles forward and has alerted all sponsors to come together for the historic deal.

