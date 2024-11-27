Victor Osimhen could be set for another transfer tussle as top European clubs are queueing to sign the Galatasaray star

Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with an interest in the on-loan Napoli forward

Another Italian team has joined the race for the signature of the 25-year-old striker when his loan deal expires

Victor Osimhen is one of the most sought-after forwards in football presently as big European clubs are queueing up to land the Nigerian forward in the next transfer window.

The 25-year-old striker’s loan move to Galatasaray has served as a blessing in disguise as his superb performances for the Turkish giants have put the forward on the radar of some top teams.

Victor Osimhen is having an amazing start to life at Galatasaray as his form has sparked a flurry of interest from top European clubs. Photo by Ahmad Mora

According to Transfer Markt, Osimhen, whose future is still uncertain after falling out with Napoli, has scored eight goals and contributed four assists in just 10 appearances for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian has instantly become a fan favourite in Turkey and although there are talks Galatasaray are interested in making his loan move permanent, his price tag could hinder any deal from happening.

English Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest in Osimhen but they will have to contend with a new rival from Italy.

Juventus enter the race for Osimhen

Meanwhile, Juventus have made contact with Napoli over the possibility of signing Osimhen when the summer transfer window opens as they begin their search for a new striker, Football Transfers reports.

The Italian giants hope to bring the 25-year-old superstar striker back to Serie A where he excelled with Napoli, winning the Scudetto and the top scorer award in the 2022/23 season.

Napoli inserted a break clause in Osimhen’s Galatasaray contract which will allow the Italians to sell the striker during the January transfer window although it seems Juventus will push for a deal next summer.

Osimhen sends clear message to Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has not hidden his admiration for Galatasaray and has hinted at his desire to remain at the Turkish club.

However, it appears to be challenging for Galatasaray to sign the Nigerian striker permanently, particularly as Napoli insists on full payment for the transfer, rejecting instalment plans and other cash-plus-player deals.

Amid this ongoing speculation regarding his future, the Nigerian forward has sent a fresh message to the Galatasaray hierarchy, clarifying his position on a potential transfer.

