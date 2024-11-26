William Gallas believes Arsenal needs a striker and has urged the Gunners to sign Victor Osimhen next

Several top clubs are battling for the signature of Osimhen who is presently on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey

Osimhen has been in superb form for Galatasaray, contributing eight goals and four assists in 10 appearances

Arsenal have been advised to make a move for Victor Osimhen in order to end the Gunners' long wait for a Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s men, who last won the league title in the 2003/04 season, have finished as runners-up behind Manchester City in the last two seasons and have failed to lay their hands on the prestigious trophy.

Victor Osimhen has been strongly linked with some Premier League clubs ahead of next summer's transfer window. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, Arsenal fans begged the club to sign an elite striker when the Gunners exited the FA Cup last season with a 2-0 third-round defeat to Liverpool that owed more to their own profligacy than anything else.

Kai Havertz has been Arteta’s preferred choice upfront for Arsenal while Gabriel Jesus has been reduced to a substitute role, but fans are not convinced both players can lead the North London team to win a title.

Osimhen was strongly linked with the Gunners last summer although the Nigerian forward ended up penning a season loan deal with Galatasaray.

Gallas urges Arsenal to sign Osimhen

Meanwhile, former Arsenal captain William Gallas has strongly advised Mikel Arteta to pursue a deal for Nigerian striker Osimhen to bolster their chances of winning the Premier League title, Brila reports.

“I still don’t understand why Victor Osimhen is at Galatasaray, he needs to play in the Premier League and he can play at the top level at Arsenal.

“Arsenal needs a striker like Osimhen, the club needs to wake up, it’s obvious and simple, they need a striker.”

Arsenal will have to contend for Osimhen’s signature against Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea who have also being linked with the Nigerian forward.

Why Galatasaray can’t keep Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Turkish coach Yilmaz Vural believes Galatasaray should forget about signing Osimhen permanently as his price tag is too much a price to pay for just one striker.

Osimhen has a €130 million release clause at Napoli, while there are also rumours of a break clause, external in his loan at Galatasaray which would allow him to move on in January.

Source: Legit.ng