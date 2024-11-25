Victor Osimhen has been on an impeccable run of form following his transfer to Galatasaray from Napoli earlier in the summer

The marquee Nigerian forward, although he didn't find the back of the net, was a thorn in the flesh of the Bodrumspor defence

A footage of Bodrumspor defender, Ondrej Celustka, trying to remove the striker's mask in an attempt to stop him has surfaced

You know that moment when your opponent is simply unstoppable, and as a defender, no matter how hard you try, you just can’t get close to him?

Just when you hope he might slow down, he keeps soaring, getting under your skin.

That perfectly describes Ondrej Celustka’s frustration in his attempt to stop Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen in action against Ondrej Celustka during the Turkish Super Lig match between Sipay Bodrum FK and Galatasaray at Grey Beton Bodrum Stadium. Image: Mehmet Emin.

Source: Getty Images

The Bodrumspor defender, desperate to contain the marauding Nigerian striker, found himself struggling to keep up.

In a moment of desperation, he resorted to an unconventional tactic—trying to remove Osimhen’s protective mask.

A video shared on social media by Forza Cimbom captured the Czech defender attempting to take off Osimhen’s mask during an attack. While his attempt failed, it was glaring enough to spark reactions from fans.

Galatasaray went on to win the match, but that incident has remained a talking point for those who witnessed it.

Galatasaray fans' reaction to Celustka removing Osimhen's mask

Fans of the Istanbul club, who were far from impressed with the tactics employed by former Sparta Prague defender to stop Osimhen, took to social media to criticise him for his actions.

In particular, some fans flooded his Instagram account with unpleasant messages, targeting him through direct messages and mentions. These unsavoury acts eventually prompted the 35-year-old to switch his account to private.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray continues their march toward another league title, recently setting a record for the best-ever start by a Turkish club in league history.

The Istanbul giants will now aim to build on their impressive form as they prepare for their UEFA Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar.

Galatasaray president speaks on signing Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray’s president has spoken about signing Osimhen permanently.

President Dursun Özbek outlined the club’s strong interest in securing the Nigerian striker but emphasised that their spending limit would be a significant factor to consider in the transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng