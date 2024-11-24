Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal for Galatasaray in the win over Bodrumspor

Victor Osimhen played all 90 minutes but did not get on the scoresheet against the relegation-threatened club

A former Galatasaray chief has named Osimhen as the standout player for the champions despite not scoring

Victor Osimhen is all about his all-around game and energy, even if he doesn't score, as noted by a former Fenerbahce chief, who reflected on Galatasaray's last match.

The champions struggled against the bottom-half club and relied on Michy Batshuayi’s lone strike in the second half to secure all three points and retain their top spot.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Bodrumspor. Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan.

Osimhen was the lone striker after the unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament rupture to partner Mauro Icardi in the 3-2 UEFA Europa League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Okan Buruk tweaked his tactics in the second half by introducing Batshuayi to pair Osimhen up top, producing a goal within nine minutes.

Fenerbahce chief praises Osimhen

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are the fiercest rivals in the Turkish league, and with both teams in Istanbul, they share one of the greatest rivalries that football has ever seen.

Fenerbahce’s former head of operations, Ridvan Dilmen, has put rivalry aside and praised Osimhen despite not scoring in the tough win against Bodrumspor.

“Galatasaray’s concentration was zero, and I saw that they underestimated the opponent. Bodrum FK's capacity was also clear,” he told HT Spor. “What was surprising was that I have never seen Galatasaray look so scattered since the beginning of the season.

"It was a match where everyone was egoistic except Victor Osimhen. The one who saw the goal took a shot. The attacks did not work either. Osimhen passed the ball even when he was supposed to take the shot.”

The Nigerian’s impressive performances have made Galatasaray resolve to pursue a permanent move for him from Napoli, and are working on the difficult finances, as noted by Fanatik.

According to a Nigerian journalist, who pleaded anonymity to protect the policy of his workplace, he agreed to Dilmen’s analysis, adding that the attribute sets Osimhen apart.

“You can fault whatever you want about Osimhen, but never his nonstop energy and effort. This is an attribute that no other striker in world football could match, and it puts him among the elite. He is your guy even when the goals are not coming,” he told Legit.ng.

Batshuayi praises Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Michy Batshuayi praised Osimhen and explained how the two strikers complement each other after playing 45 minutes together against Bodrumspor.

Osimhen and Batshuayi have yet to play much together due to the partnership of the Super Eagles forward and Mauro Icardi delivering week in and week out.

